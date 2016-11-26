Santo Domingo.- National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso affirmed Friday that financial intermediaries not regulated by the financial authorities access funds from acts of corruption and money laundering.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of concern about the funds being obtained by the non-regulated sector, especially since it also lends itself to resources from both corruption and money laundering, since it isn't regulated in the system, as doesn't work with the rule to prevent money laundering, are received by that route," the official said.

Reynoso reiterated the call for people who've deposited money in those entities to withdraw and invest in institutions that are regulated by the authorities.

"That's why we are reiterating the call for people who have their savings, with a lot of effort in the majority of cases, in the unregulated sector, to approach the office of the Justice Minister and withdraw their savings, and take them to the entities of their preference, but which are regulated," she said.

The Office of the National Prosecutor District has recently obtained criminal indictments on fraud in the intermediaries Financiera Inversia, as well as Financiera y Inmobiliaria Belgar.

Teodoro Hidalgo and his paramour Michell Evertz are being held for the Inversia case, whereas Belgar owner Emilio Beltré was declared a fugitive since June.