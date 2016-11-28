Santo Domingo.- The Superior Administrative Court (TSA) will hear today Monday a request for an injunction filed by the National Business Council (Conep) that seeks to break with the decades-old monopoly on freight transport held by the associations of bus and truck owners popularly known as the "country's owners" for their often violent strikes with impunity.

In s statement the business association said "society in general and the business sector in particular are awaiting today the Court's ruling on the request filed by Conep and 90 Dominican companies and associations to urge the State to put an end to abuses and anticompetitive practices in the sector by trade unions and related federations."

The Conep said it's necessary to eradicate the abuses and anticompetitive practices of the transport unions.

It said its lawsuit also seeks to ensure that citizens' right to choose the transport that suits them best without being forced to use vehicles that do not possess the minimum conditions of safety or comfort.

it asks the TSA to rule in favor of requiring government agencies to carry out their legal functions, to ensure minimum quality of the service to avoid confrontations between unions over the control of the routes and ensure that any person or company able to compete in transport can do so without being forced to join a transport guild.

"in the absence of regulatory regulations, it's necessary to enact legislation to guarantee free competition in the land transport of cargo and that this norm establish mechanisms that prohibit and prevent the establishment of any type of federation to set prices or fees for all modalities of transport."