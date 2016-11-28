Close Gallery
Environment pickup damaged in the incident.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- One person injured and another arrested in the latest clash between Environment Ministry officials and who ambushed them after a raid early Saturday in the town of Boba (north).

Junior Hilario was arrested while fishing eels in a protected area, while the fisherman Jaime David Marte (El Brujo) was shot on the right shoulder.

Environment minister Francisco Domínguez warned poachers that they'll not be allowed to defy authority.

He noted a similar aggression last Thursday in Azua, where law enforcement agencies already investigate.

Other incidents

Environment officials have been confronted by poachers and charcoal makers in similar incidents, especially within national parks.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 