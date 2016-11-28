Santo Domingo.- One person injured and another arrested in the latest clash between Environment Ministry officials and who ambushed them after a raid early Saturday in the town of Boba (north).

Junior Hilario was arrested while fishing eels in a protected area, while the fisherman Jaime David Marte (El Brujo) was shot on the right shoulder.

Environment minister Francisco Domínguez warned poachers that they'll not be allowed to defy authority.

He noted a similar aggression last Thursday in Azua, where law enforcement agencies already investigate.

Other incidents

Environment officials have been confronted by poachers and charcoal makers in similar incidents, especially within national parks.