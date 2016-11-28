Santo Domingo.- Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMET) director Frener Bello on Sunday called for more drastic penalties against motorists who violate traffic laws.

"Parallel to the prevention and guidance efforts, it's necessary to increase the consequences so that traffic violators feel their bad behavior in their wallet," the official said.

Speaking to conclude "Road National Safety Week 2016" held in the capital's Mirador Sur Park, Bello said it shouldn't be possible that negligent drivers involved in accidents with multiple deaths are easily released and continue driving. "It cannot be that drivers ticketed on dozens of violations remain on the streets driving and causing accidents."

Bello added that Road Safety Week seeks to create awareness, during which AMET cops wrote more than 5,000 "educational fines" to as many drivers.