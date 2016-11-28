Santo Domingo.- A helicopter of the Helidosa company that took from Puerto Plata headed to Bavaro crashed late Sunday near Nisibon, with the pilot and passenger unaccounted for.

The pilot of the Bell 206-L chopper, tail number HI770 is reportedly Rafael Sánchez and the passenger is Helidosa executive Luis Cunillera.

"The remains apparently from the missing helicopter are strewn about Lavacama beach and the search for the occupants and the fuselage continues," tweeted the the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA).

"The CIAA alerts on the disappearance of the helicopter HI770, type Bell 206-L, which left Puerto Plata to Helidosa Bavaro at 05:43pm."