Santo Domingo.- The Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) on Monday said it found the debris apparently from a helicopter missing since late Sunday , while continuing the search of the occupants and the fuselage.

The CIAA tweeted that it widens the search for the chopper from Helicopteros Dominicanos (Helidosa) from La Vacama beach along the area from Miches to Nisibón lagoon.

On board the chopper were the pilot and an executive of Helidosa, which had taken off from Puerto Plata on a flight to Bavaro.