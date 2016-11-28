Close Gallery
Tail section.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) on Monday said it found the debris apparently from a helicopter missing since late Sunday  , while continuing the search of the occupants and the fuselage.

The CIAA tweeted that it widens the search for the chopper from Helicopteros Dominicanos (Helidosa) from La Vacama beach along the area from Miches to Nisibón lagoon.

On board the chopper were the pilot and an executive of Helidosa, which had taken off from Puerto Plata on a flight to Bavaro.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 