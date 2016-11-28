Close Gallery
Bajabonico river. Photo  elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Gualetico and Bajabonico rivers and a stream in Puerto Plata swollen by Sunday's downpours killed five people and five others are missing in the towns La Isabela and El Mamey (north), Civil Defense director Rafael De Luna said Monday.

He said the bodies of three people of a family swept away by the Gran Diablo river in La Jaiba, Villa Isabela , were recovered Sunday night and Monday morning by first responders, as well as those of two other people who tried to cross a canyon on a motorcycle.

Two of the victims drowned while trying to cross El Pinto canyon in El Mamey, after ignoring authorities' warning of the risk.

