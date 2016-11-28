Santo Domingo.- The plea bargaining which the Justice Ministry tries to reach with Air Force Col. Ramon Piccini in the Super Tucano aircraft graft case won't involve former Armed Forces minister, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pedro Peña Antonio.

The affirmation is from Peña's lawyer Cándido Simó, who said Piccini is being pressured and in solitary confinement to force him into plea bargaining.

He noted however that Piccini hasn't involved Peña, nor does the latter fear any kind of evidence that may emerge during the course of the investigation.

He said Piccini has been subjected to inhumane and humiliating treatment in prison, to force him to reach an agreement with the Office of the Prosecutor. "However, he has neither involved General Peña Antonio, nor the general fears any evidence that arises, because he has only said that he wants to be given equal treatment, same for everything as the Law and the Constitution."

Simó, quoted by local media, said Peña has repeatedly asked the Justice Ministry for information on the case and has yet to be notified of any new developments.

Peña and Núñez are two of only five people indicted in the alleged US$3.5 million bribe paid by Brazilian plane maker Embraer to "stimulate" Congress to approve the US$94.0 million loan with which the Dominican Govt. bought the light military aircraft.

"These negotiations began several weeks ago and the deadlock is the fact that he (Piccini) is reluctant to betray only his superior, stating that there are more (people) involved," said sources quoted by newspaper Hoy.

According to the same source, the prosecution would be offering Piccini five years in prison and five on parole, in return for his testimony.