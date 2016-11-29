Santo Domingo.- Four straight weeks of rains have killed at least 15 people, damaged agriculture and infrastructure for around US$5.0 billion and cut off dozens of villages across the Dominican Republic, according to official reports.

Two swelled rivers in northern Puerto Plata province caused five deaths and flooded houses Sunday night, while relief officials report that 19,076 people have been evacuated.

Three of the five victims were members of the same family who were swept away by the rushing waters inside their home in the community La Jaiba of Villa Isabela, in Puerto Plata province.

Two men also died after being dragged while trying to cross a swelled creek on a motorcycle in the community El Pinto, also in Puerto Plata.

The latest 5 deaths as the result of the downpours in the last few weeks bring the death toll to 15, according to Civil Defense sources quoted by elnuevodiario.com.do. Yesterday's flooding in Villa Isabela, Puerto Plata destroyed seven homes, and damaged 200 others.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reports that 69 communities are still cut off, as the result of damages to 14 bridges and highways.

The disaster has forced the Government to channel resources to affected areas, practically the country's entire northern, northwest and northeast regions.

President Danilo Medina, who has visited the areas several times, on Monday said he was "dismayed" by the deaths and calamity in Puerto Plata.