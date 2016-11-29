Santo Domingo.- Dominican Electricity Industry Association (ADIE) executive vice president Milton Morrison on Monday said "everything fell into a deadlock" in the talks leading to the National Pact to Reform the Electricity Sector.

He said everything points to the fact that the meetings will have to continue next year "if they resume," because in his view situation has led to a loss of interest by some representatives in the Economic and Social Council.

The Pact's last pre-plenary meeting was on August 23, with the attendance of representatives from the social, governmental, labor and business sectors. And according to Morrison, the Council, headed by monsignor Agripino Núñez, hasn't been reconvened. "It's the responsibility of the Council to reestablish that dialogue".

Nonetheless ESC executive director Iraima Capriles hinted that the talks are being held, but refuses to go on the record about the pact, saying that she doesn't want "any statement from us that could hinder any negotiation that might be taking place at this time."

Morrison also blames the disinterest among participants as in his view the talks were conducted in such a way that "people felt that there was no willingness, especially on the part of the government to make the adjustments that had to be made in the Issues that were addressed including topics such as electricity bill and the operations of electricity distributors."

Energy and Mines minister Antonio Isa affirms however that the government has the best intentions and wagers on a "robust" pact with agreements and commitments that guarantee it, which in his view, because of the many actors, implies inter-sector and sector consensus. "If we get into pre-plenary discussions, things can be complicated if we don't reach some levels of fundamental agreements and that's what we're working on."