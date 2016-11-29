Santo Domingo.- The mayor of a major city doesn't know and seems not to care where the Eiffel Tower stands and which country it represents, but used taxpayer money to buy a 200-foor replica 'to fill the town with Christmas joy."

Santo Domingo Oeste mayor Francisco Peña had the controversial mockup placed within the city's main plaza, at a cost RD$500,000.

Speaking Tuesday on the radio program El Sol de la Mañana, the official also said he doesn't know whether the behemoth represents his municipality. "I'm neither a historian nor an anthropologist."

He reiterated his intention to fill the plaza with lights and make the people happy during Christmas.

"I do not know if it's the tower of France, Germany, Guayubin, we want to cheer the people at Christmas," said the municipal executive, who said it was bought legally, adding that when the time comes, he'll decide what to do with it after the holidays.

Previous buffoonery

During his previous tenure as Santo Domingo Oeste mayor (2004 to 2008) Francisco Peña erected a giant photo of himself in the same plaza, drawing widespread rebuke.