Santo Domingo.- Prominent attorney Namphi Rodríguez warned Wednesday that president Danilo Medina 's request to Congress to declare a national emergency, is a "temporary repeal of constitutional order" and would suppress the Constitution's validity and civil rights.

The Constitutional Law professor and president of the Press and Law Foundation said Medina has other less controversial means to deal with the calamity in 14 provinces flooded by the recent downpours. "Article of Public Contracts 6 Law 340 allows the President to extend an exemption to all government agencies from public tenders to expedite purchases, construction of works and social aid, and thus response effectively with a simple Decree."

In a statement, the civil society representative said there's no need at this time to suspend constitutional guarantees and fundamental rights in one part of the country.

Rodriguez said a state of constitutional exception hasn't been declared in decades, since it involves a serious act of suspension of rights such as freedom of expression, habeas corpus, freedom of movement, freedoms of association and assembly, and inviolability of the residence.

He noted that given the extreme gravity of the actions, if Congress authorizes declaring a state of emergency the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS ) must be notified of the country's situation, in compliance with the convention on controls.