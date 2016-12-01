Santo Domingo.- The deadline for government officials to submit their financial statements at the Accounts Chamber expired Wednesday, but the entity will still continue to receive the documents.

The officials who didn't file by the deadline now face penalties and president Danilo Medina's pledge to remove them from the government payroll.

According to Accounts Chamber chief of staff Consuelo Ariza, the Law treats those who file after the deadline as if they hadn't. "That list is sent to the Justice Ministry to investigate the reasons for the delay if it deems appropriate."

On Wednesday dozens of officials converged on the Accounts Chamber where they formed a block-long line to file before the deadline of November 30.

Some of the procrastinators claimed shortage of time while others said they had already taken some of the documents an returned to deposit the papers still missing.