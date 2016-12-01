Santo Domingo.- At least 40 people injured, 18 of them seriously when a tourist bus flipped on the Coral highway between Higüey and Bayahíbe (east) Thursday morning.
The tourists injured were treated for trauma and lacerations at the clinic Cedano, after the driver of the bus of the Cheril company lost control when one of its tires burst.
Deputy Tourism minister Franklin Mairení Castillo said among the wounded figure Canadians, Poles, Brits and Spaniards nationals and a Dominican tour guide and the driver.
The tourists, who were on a dive excursion to Catalina Island when the bus crashed, were assisted by first responders from various agencies.
Written by: ciber
, 1 Dec 2016 1:19 PM
From: United States
And what will happen when we have 10 million tourists here ?
Written by: Tuznik
, 1 Dec 2016 3:14 PM
From: United States
Was any body checking the tires ? Does any body check the busses ? Or are they on their own responsibility to run safe vehicles on the hi ways ? I've seen buses with bologna skins . ( probably caca bologna ) for tires . I would rather use the gua gua in some cases . At least the tires were better . Besides . I could bring treats and share them with the women that hand out cocoanut bread on the gua gua . Sometimes it was fun . I even helped load a refrigerator on one to Los Terranas . While every body was laughing and holding it up right . We had a good laugh . Better than a hot stinky but where the driver won't turn on the AC or let anybody open a window . Guess what . Dominicans do fart on the buss . And so do tourists . The gua gua was more fun . And they drive sensibly . Those Toyota pick up trucks will only go so fast . Plus I got to know more good people .
Written by: zooma
, 1 Dec 2016 4:07 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
Please make note; Every time there is a major accident on Dominican roadways, especially the highways, the first utterance is the tire exploded and the driver lost control..
Yet, the all knowing in the DR acknowledge safety compliance of vehicles and drivers is not a strong point for owners or government enforcement.
Passenger beware.
The only way to get compliance is for the countries of foreign tourists to make demands on the Dominican government to enforce traffic safety laws and regulation of face the risk of state sponsored tourism embargoes. Dream on Zooma
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I can tell you already what happened...the driver of the bus was going too fast , a lot too fast and to keep the steering wheel steady he had to first get rid of the cel phone he was using . If in fact it was a tyre bursting, and I have my doubts about that , it would have had to be a front tyre.. and that would not cause a bus to flip.... but enormous speed would. And that is exactly what the bus drivers do on the Coral Highway , they go at speeds of more than 140 k.. AMET never pull a bus over..
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 6:04 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: ciber, 1 Dec 2016 1:19 PM
From: United States
And what will happen when we have 10 million tourists here ?....,,the way u guys are killing off the tourists you'll never make the 10 million numbers
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 7:43 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, about time u got it right. FAST everyone goes fast in the dr. no one wants to hit the breaks in the dr.?
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 7:51 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 7:55 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
INSPECTED. the local police pull them over and inspect the tires on the vehicle
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 8:03 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 8:07 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
I'm sure all of the above is also done in the 3rd world country DR. HAHAHAHAHAHA
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 8:15 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, Waste management??? WHATS UP RICKY?
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 8:20 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, the dr is one place where everyone runs wild. take as much as u can while THE taken is good. Everyone for themselves no one gives a shit about anything or anybody. it's a free for all
Written by: Tuznik
, 1 Dec 2016 9:12 PM
From: United States
Wow ! Who is;farting on the bus now ? That was a rant Danny ! Its unsafe vehicles
and driving way too fast . The busses travel at break neck speeds . I'm surprised there are not more deaths with the number of people wandering around the roads . Especially at night . I wouldn't drive at all after it got dark . And on the weekends its worse . All the women are dressed in tight fitting dark cloths walking to and from the discos . And usually on the paved road so they don't get their sexy shoes dirty . So the busses drive down the center of the road . And every other vehicle has to get out of the way . All at 140 kph . Any other great dominican driving experiences ? I would love to hear them . And they should be said .
Written by: Tuznik
, 1 Dec 2016 10:17 PM
From: United States
I have said this before . Small towns that roads pass through in the DR . Have homes built two feet off of the road . Little kids come running out of the door to their homes and directly onto the road .
People ... Mostly Dominicans just go roaring through these towns . Way to fast to stop for a child that knows no better than to think the street is their play ground . I used to crawl through these towns . Knowing full well that at any time a child can come running out of a doorway right in front of me .
This is a major driving hazard . But yet . I saw it going on all the time . Speeding is a cause of many accidents . And there are more kids that suffer than tourists . Busses, trucks and rich Dominicans in expensive SUVs . They all drive way too fast . Slow down !
Written by: danny00
, 1 Dec 2016 10:30 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
U need to rant on this site. years ago I lived in pop the rich with their big suvs would run over a poor kid at night who had no lights.on their scooter they just the rich would keep on going like nothing happen. sad yes something happened U just killed a young man and left him to die in dark road. now that's SAD.
Written by: DRmaker
, 1 Dec 2016 11:24 PM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
Hit and runs occur everywhere Dummy00.
Even in Florida.
Written by: Tuznik
, 1 Dec 2016 11:48 PM
From: United States
Not like in the DR DR maker . Danny00 is right . The run kids over all the time down there . And just race away all the time . Its also due to drunk drivers of which there are many ( mostly booze and drugs ) high speed driving and these towns that we built when Main Street was a donkey trail .
To many little kids die on the roads down there . And it is sad . Here in America most hit and runs get prosecuted . In the DR . They just keep doing what they do on sub hi ways . With nobody ever catching them ... It is sad . Plus there is another fact . Most people won't stop in a hit and run . They may get killed by family members and friends , but very few of them go to a police station and admit to what they did . They just unload the car . Or truck . Most of which don't even have plates on them or they are too badly damaged to read . Florida is not the DR . They have cops who care in America .
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I made an error..I see that it was one of the four back tyres that blew out ... buses are designed to stay upright after a blow out especially on an excellent road... human error again
Written by: danny00
, 2 Dec 2016 6:47 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
DRMAKER, yes it happens in Florida. it also happens in Canada so many liquored-up Canadians on the roads up there. Didn't your mama get hit last year when she was ice skating on a major highway at night and during a storm?
Written by: danny00
, 2 Dec 2016 7:11 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
in south Florida last year we had over 17,000 hit and run. f***ing animals. I call them COWARDS, which they are.
Written by: danny00
, 2 Dec 2016 10:26 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, no reason 4 u to look into this u was 200% when u said SPEED. let's put it this way speed kills. and no matter what we say or do it's going to continue.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
double dumb danny00 loves and thrives on these kinds of articles. He just can't wait to read the news hoping something bad happens in our country. He is over joyed every time he finds out about a negative event in the DR. In fact the more tragic the incident, the greater are his feelings of ecstasy. On most occasions he simply ejaculates soon after, reading the news. But when he sees a naked women, his dick quickly goes limp. He can only get it back up is when something negative happens in the Dominican Republic, its the only stimulation that he needs.
Written by: DRmaker
, 5 Dec 2016 1:39 AM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
Yeah, I agree that Danny00 gets off on tragic news from the DR.
Another example was from an article here on DT about a person who tried to cross the spillway of a dam on a bike and got swept away by the water and drowned.
Danny00's comment was something like: "Who would cross a spillway on a bike, lol".
Danny00 was amused by this person's tragic death.
No doubt, Danny00 is one sick puppy.
It puzzles me as to why he hasn't been banned from DT, especially when posters like Dreadlocks and Danilo were banned and they weren't nearly as crude as Danny00.
I dunno, I guess the Editor must find some value in keeping Danny00 around.
Written by: Tuznik
, 5 Dec 2016 9:01 AM
From: United States
I'm not going to defend danny00 s nasty mouth either . But I'll agree with him on one point .
In the DR hit and runs are an every day occurrence . I used to see body's laying on the road side all the time . In fact when I was in Samana . A guy hit a little girl and killed her . When he saw that her sister and a friend were standing on the road side and saw him do it . He got out of the truck with a machete and killed the other two little girls to shut them up . Happily that animal was captured . He should have been publicly hung . Its the attitude . Many Dominicans just don't give damn . Truck drivers and rich jerks are the worst on the hiways . Plus drunks driving is way out of control .
Especially at night . There are people all over the hiway as well as live stock . And they don't get off the road . The kids are a shame . You have to go slow and be careful when driving through these small towns . Some just go roaring through them . And the busses are dangerous ..
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
The issue is not whether danny is right or wrong, thats beside the point. You don’t need to be a brain surgeon to figure out that among other things the DR has very serious traffic problems. Its not only about traffic jams but also driver conduct. What we must point out is that danny suffers from an acute case of Schadenfreude, someone who derives pleasure seeing the misfortune of others. He has been on DT for years obsessively posting negative remarks, laughing, making fun, being sarcastic and waiting like a hawk for something tragic to occur as his chance to openly express a sadistic satisfaction at our expense. His behavior is a clear indicator of someone who displays dysfunctional personality traits common to sociopaths who are simply unable to emphasize with others. Im aware that he is envious, it’s human to feel that way, but to feel pleasure is diabolical. The enjoyment in others misfortune is the worst trait in human nature since it is closely related to cruelty and hate
From: United States
