Close Gallery
A  file photo shows emergency draining  of Tavera during a tropical storm.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Water Observatory revealed Wednesday that Tavera dam (central) was on the verge of collapse with the ensuing threat to lives and property if not for the decision to release water and lower its level several times.

Observatory technicians said Tavera's collapse would've placed  the lives of people at risk and would've led to large-scale losses of cattle and other damages along the Yaque del Sur river.

It said as much as 500 cubic meters per second was discharged from the dam back to the Yaque river, which caused flooding in Santiago, Valverde and Montecristi.

"If it were not for the correct application of the new protocol of draining the Tavera dam that was in imminent danger of collapsing and putting at risk the life of the people who reside in areas around the dam, as well as high scale losses to cattle," the agency said in a statement.

Tavera dam, whose operating capacity ceiling is 327 meters above sea level, was operating at its maximum capacity during several days for the first time since inaugurated in 1972, as the torrential rains drenched the Yaque and Jimenoa river basins.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 