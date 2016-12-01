Santo Domingo.- The Water Observatory revealed Wednesday that Tavera dam (central) was on the verge of collapse with the ensuing threat to lives and property if not for the decision to release water and lower its level several times.

Observatory technicians said Tavera's collapse would've placed the lives of people at risk and would've led to large-scale losses of cattle and other damages along the Yaque del Sur river.

It said as much as 500 cubic meters per second was discharged from the dam back to the Yaque river, which caused flooding in Santiago, Valverde and Montecristi.

"If it were not for the correct application of the new protocol of draining the Tavera dam that was in imminent danger of collapsing and putting at risk the life of the people who reside in areas around the dam, as well as high scale losses to cattle," the agency said in a statement.

Tavera dam, whose operating capacity ceiling is 327 meters above sea level, was operating at its maximum capacity during several days for the first time since inaugurated in 1972, as the torrential rains drenched the Yaque and Jimenoa river basins.