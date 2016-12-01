Santo Domingo.- Brazilian plane-maker Embraer had set up in the Dominican Republic a shell company that paid commissions and bribes to secure approval of the country's purchase of nine Super Tucano aircraft and conceal its purpose, according to a US Justice Dept. investigation.

It said Embraer dubbed as "Dominican Officer" a party to manage the negotiations, which on September 1, 2008 agreed to pay 3.7% of the contract amount, which totaled US$3.52 million at the close of the aircraft deal.

The probe found that on the same day an Embraer executive sent an email to another manager informing him that the transaction's financing would soon be approved in the Dominican Senate session, but that they had to have the document signed before the meeting.

That same month, Dominican Official and Embraer agreed that the payment would be made to three unidentified entities, one receiving US$2.5 million, another US$920,000 and a third US$100,000.

According to the document quoted by outlet elnacional.com.do, on August 25, 2008, an Embraer executive told by email another executive of the company that Dominican Official would deal with a Dominican senator about the compensation.

On April 24, 2009, Embraer RL, as a subsidiary of Embraer incorporated in Delaware with a bank account in New York, transferred money to an account of the Dominican Republic.

"After the payment of 100,000 dollars Dominican Official persisted in collecting the promised payments, and an executive of Embraer's Legal Department advised the other executives on how to make those payments to hide their true purpose," the investigation saus.

On April 24, 2009, Embraer made a US$100,000 payment to the Dominican shell company that was registered as a selling expense in Embraer's financial statement.

On April 6, 2010, the company of "agent A" submitted to Embraer RL two invoices for sales promotion services, one for US$2 million and one for US$920,000, accompanied by an internal memo where Embraer indicates that payments were related to the commission due for the Super Tucano aircraft sold to the Dominican government.

Bribe

Embraer agreed to pay an 8% de commission for the sale of the planes to the company Empresa Silverstar Ventures, but opted to violate that contract and pay a bribe instead.

Names

Named thus far in the ensuing local investigation have been former defense mnister Rafael Oeña Antonio, Air Force colnoel Narlos Piccini, the businessmen Daniel Aquino Hernández and Daniel Aquino Méndez, and Mirabal province senator Luis René Canaán Rojas.