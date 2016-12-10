Santo Domingo.- The Interior and Police Ministry on Friday announced the traditional extension of the schedule when alcoholic beverages can be sold by grocery stores, colmadones, discos, bars and all other related businesses from December 10, to January 9, 2017, Three Kings Day.

"The measure was taken so that citizens can fully enjoy the Christmas period, but Interior and Police warns that it will proceed drastically against those who display firearms on the streets and in places of public entertainment," Interior and Police said in a statement.

It said it will also proceed against those who fire into the air and will enforce anti-noise regulations and provisions.

It adds that it will seize music equipment, both at night clubs and in vehicles "whose volume alter public peace and tranquility."