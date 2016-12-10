Santo Domingo.- The Interior and Police Ministry on Friday announced the traditional extension of the schedule when alcoholic beverages can be sold by grocery stores, colmadones, discos, bars and all other related businesses from December 10, to January 9, 2017, Three Kings Day.
"The measure was taken so that citizens can fully enjoy the Christmas period, but Interior and Police warns that it will proceed drastically against those who display firearms on the streets and in places of public entertainment," Interior and Police said in a statement.
It said it will also proceed against those who fire into the air and will enforce anti-noise regulations and provisions.
It adds that it will seize music equipment, both at night clubs and in vehicles "whose volume alter public peace and tranquility."
Lifting the booze restriction places the safety of the public more at risk from drunken drivers and misbehaving characters.
The government leans towards the interest of merchants making killings from sales of alcohol and the tax revenues it takes in. Freebies from the vendors sway the decision makers away from protecting the public from drunken excesses.
When the government initiates random sobriety checkpoints along its roads and makes arrests I may venture forth for casual outing during the holidays. Otherwise, for my own safety, that of family, and friends, I will still do as usual, keep festivities close to or at home.
I just feel bad about how many lives will be lost and injury provoked by the swelling of drinking activities.