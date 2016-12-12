Santo Domingo.- One of the executives of the Antigua Overseas Bank (AOB), investigated for political and business corruption in Brazil's "Operation Lava Jato," offered the names of several Dominicans as people who handled accounts fed by the Odebrecht Group, whose president, Marcelo Odebrecht, was convicted of bribery in exchange for major contracts.

The revelation is the latest development in a widening scandal locally, which in addition to Odebrecht, figures Brazil plane maker Embraer, which allegedly bribed Dominican military and a lawmaker in the purchase of eight Super Tucano aircraft for US$93.0 million.

Outlet diariolibre.com reports that a person identified as the son-in-law of Public Works Minister Víctor Díaz Rúa, the lawyer Conrado Pittaluga and Ángel Rondón are among those Dominicans.

"On June 24 of this year, banking executive Marco Pereira de Sousa Bilinski, in a collaboration agreement with the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in Curitiba, represented by the regional attorney Orlando Martello, stated that he worked for AOB, based in Antigua, From 2006 to 2010, and was in the commercial area looking for customers for the bank in Brazil," the outlet reports.

It quotes Bilinski as saying that an acquaintance introduced him to Olivio Rodríguez Junior, who worked for Odebrecht, and that he indicated that he needed to open accounts for financial movements of the company's works abroad. "He maintains in his statement, which Diario Libre had access to, that he visited the headquarters and some works of the company in Brazil, and requested information on projects abroad."

The declarant states that although he initially thought that the purpose of opening an offshore was for tax planning purposes, he later realized that the intention was "to eliminate the source of money from the final recipient."

According to the document, Bilinski stated that the accounts were always supplied with money from Odebrecht and not from its trading partners. During his tenure in the bank he also traveled to three countries to make contacts with people presented by Odebrecht, in this case, by Luiz Eduardo (Soares): Dominican Republic, Panama and Venezuela.

In the country

In the Dominican Republic in 2007 or 2008, the witness, at the request of Luiz Eduardo, made contact with Claudio Medeiros, Odebrecht's representative in the country, whom he defined as "a possible financial director" who in turn put in contact with the lawyer Conrado Pittaluga. "He expressed his desire to open accounts to do business, which were opened in the AOB on behalf of Newport Consulting LTD and Aragon Business Consulting LTD, with Pittaluga as beneficiary."

"According to Bilinski's statements, the accounts were closed under the liquidation of the AOB and reopened in the Meinl Bank Antigua. He says that, afterwards Conrado "indicated to Leonardo to be beneficiary of the account jointly with him," the report continues.

"The declarant later learned that Leonardo is married to a daughter of a former Minister of Public Works of that country, named Victor Diaz Rúa," says the document.

Also in the country, Medeiros placed the witnes in contact with the Dominican Kelly Marius, who would have asked of him to open accounts in favor of Angel Rondón Ridio, also Dominican, in the title of its companies: Conansa International and Lachan Corp. Bilinski says that Kelly peported that the purpose of these accounts was to move money from the real estate industry.

"Both accounts were closed at AOB, and later Lachan was reopened at Meinl Bank, and another company, with the same name as Conansa International, now an offshore, opened another account at that bank, and continues: "As far as the respondent recalls, these accounts at Meinl Bank were fed with resources from Odebrecht's operational accounts."

He also stated that on one occasion he met Rondón at Odebrecht's headquarters in the Dominican Republic and that, from the time of the Meinl Bank, "he is almost certain that the two accounts were moved by Kelly."

Diario Libre reports that another document, corresponding to the statement of Vinicius Veiga Borin, who is defined as Odebrecht's offshore account operator in the "tips department", Angelina Rondón Marte is named as beneficiary, along with Ángel Rondón, in the management of the Conansa International account.

In fact, Bilinski in his declarations assures that Vinicius "was who made the movements of the accounts" and that, therefore, is the one that can give more details of the operations and the movements.

"Odebrecht is one of the main contractors of the Dominican government and participates in the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant, whose US$656 million financing through Brazil's State-owned BNDESbank was suspended due to the Lava Jato probe.