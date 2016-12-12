SAP plane. Photo jjpostcards,
Santo Domingo.- Prominent Dominican airline
operator José Miguel Patín has been detained in Miami, of which according to
outlet acento.com.do, at least two sources linked to the probe and Dominican law
enforcement agencies confirmed the arrest.
And despite that the arrest of the president
of Servicios Aereos Profesionales (SAP Group) by DEA agents occurred more than 2 days ago,US authorities have yet
to provide any information the investigate
the airline business leader.
From a small operation launched in 1981, SAP air
services company has expanded to operate in much of the Caribbean region.
SAP, whose headquartered is at La Isabela
International Airport, calls itself Dominican Republic's biggest carrier with
flight operations at La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samaná, Santiago, and
Santo Domingo airports.
It also operates in the airports at Fort
Lauderdale (Florida), Cancun, Montego Bay, San Juan, Varadero, among other
destinations and countries.
Written by: danny00
12 Dec 2016 6:26 PM
Written by: danny00
12 Dec 2016 6:29 PM
Written by: danny00
12 Dec 2016 6:34 PM
get busted right before XMAS WOW! and now he is giving up everything. even his mother and other family members. MERRY XMAS. HAHAHAHA
Written by: danny00
12 Dec 2016 6:37 PM
Boone, sold pelts Dominicans sell drugs in 809, world
Written by: danny00
12 Dec 2016 10:36 PM
guillermone, when posting about me don't be INVIDIOUS.
Written by: bernies
13 Dec 2016 12:28 PM
Listen guys we do not speak or understand in codes. So please can write in a way that we can all understand. Thank you.
When I read this story, instead of surprised was very shocked of the arrest. I can not believe it and I still don't. This must be some sort of a mistake. I personally know José Miguel Patín and the Patín family for many years and from what I know, he is a good, hard working man with an honorable background. For whatever motive, I truly believe he has been falsely incriminated or used as a scapegoat. I hope he is able to overcome this mess. I remember him in his early days as a young man full of energy and dreams. The company was originally started by his father a former Dominican airline pilot and his grandfather. It began as a small family venture and from the onset it was doing well, moving forward at a steady pace. Financially there is absolutely and positively no need or reason for him to have gotten involved in this or any sort of criminal activity. I know the truth in the end will prevail and I truly believe he will be found innocent of all charges.
