Santo Domingo.- Prominent Dominican airline operator José Miguel Patín has been detained in Miami, of which according to outlet acento.com.do, at least two sources linked to the probe and Dominican law enforcement agencies confirmed the arrest.

And despite that the arrest of the president of Servicios Aereos Profesionales (SAP Group) by DEA agents occurred more than 2 days ago,US authorities have yet to provide any information the investigate the airline business leader.

From a small operation launched in 1981, SAP air services company has expanded to operate in much of the Caribbean region.

SAP, whose headquartered is at La Isabela International Airport, calls itself Dominican Republic's biggest carrier with flight operations at La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samaná, Santiago, and Santo Domingo airports.

It also operates in the airports at Fort Lauderdale (Florida), Cancun, Montego Bay, San Juan, Varadero, among other destinations and countries.