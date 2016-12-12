Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina's instruction to withhold the salary of the officials he appointed who failed to submit their financial statement was carried in compliance with executive order 92-16, issued February 29 last year.

"Non-compliance in submitting the Financial Statement within the stipulated period (30 days from appointment) as a legal consequence establishes the suspension of payment of the remuneration that corresponds to the official responsible, which will be withheld until the omission is remedied," cites the regulation in Financial Statement Law 311-14.

It also notes that the Accounts Chamber will notify the National Treasury of the omissions, so it "refrains from issuing the payments of the salaries of the officials, until the Accounts Chamber notifies that they have complied with its presentation ... "

Scofflaws

The Accounts Chamber estimates that 4,484 incoming and outgoing congressional and municipal elected officials had failed to file their statement before the Nov. 30 deadline.