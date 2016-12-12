Close Gallery
Congress, the house of scofflaws...
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina's instruction to withhold the salary of the officials he appointed who failed to submit their financial statement was carried in compliance with executive order 92-16, issued February 29 last year.

"Non-compliance in submitting the Financial Statement within the stipulated period (30 days from appointment) as a legal consequence establishes the suspension of payment of the remuneration that corresponds to the official responsible, which will be withheld until the omission is remedied," cites the regulation in Financial Statement Law 311-14.

It also notes that the Accounts Chamber will notify the National Treasury of the omissions, so it "refrains from issuing the payments of the salaries of the officials, until the Accounts Chamber notifies that they have complied with its presentation ... "

The Accounts Chamber estimates that 4,484 incoming and outgoing congressional and municipal elected officials had failed to file their statement before the Nov. 30 deadline.

 

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: chillinout, 12 Dec 2016 1:35 PM
From: Dominican Republic
A potential 4,484 corrupt officials is a good place to start investigations
Written by: Ricardolito, 12 Dec 2016 1:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
how to break decades of corruption ,,,that is such a hard task
Written by: Adrian29630, 12 Dec 2016 3:48 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
The outgoing ones are not going to be bothered as they should no longer be being paid. They will have their ill-gotten gains and most probably don't want to submit anything that might raise questions.

They will have made way for the next group of pigs in the trough who now get their turn for the next 4 years.
Written by: ciber, 13 Dec 2016 7:47 AM
From: United States
Law makers or law breakers ? How does it work here ?
