Politicos covet scandal-fraught agency's US$18.3M pie.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Municipal League (LMD) has been the bone of contention of the major political parties during the last 17 years.

And it's no wonder; its current annual budget of RD$844.4 million (US$18.3 million) and 403 jobs with a RD$10.5 million monthly payroll makes it a coveted pie for any politician.

Despite its is a minority status, the conservative PRSC minority party leaders have successfully maneuvered to retain control of the advisory agency since 1999, after a political battle they won with the support of the ruling PLD and against the then majority party, PRD.

The LMD's most scandal-fraught period occurred during veteran politico Amable Aristy's 11-year tenure, where nepotism, slush funds and malfeasance of taxpayer funds that should've went to assist the municipalities.

Candidates

Among the names floated to head the LMD figure Neney Cabrara, of the PRD, the current head, Johnny Jones of the PRSC, and Ignacio Ditren, Julian Roa and Domingo Contreras, of the PLD.