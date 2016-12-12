Santo Domingo.- The president of the Herrera and Santo Domingo Province industries grouped in the AEIH on Monday called on society to voice "enough abuse, blackmail, cartelization and mistreatment of citizens" by a poor, expensive and insecure transport system that affects economic competitiveness and the dignity of the people.

Antonio Taveras Guzmán also urged the government to put an end to the permissiveness based on the cronyism which leads to teh morass in mass transit and freight transport nationwide.

He demanded genuine competition in transport and a sweeping institutional reform to correct existing distortions in the regulatory and regulatory field of that activity, which impacts on the entire economic chain. "Strong rules, functional consequences and a Superintendence of Transport are required with a strategy that ends with the decay that is seen in the streets of the National District and of the main cities of the country."

In a statement, the business leader said organizing, adapting and making transport competitive would be the most important achievement for the country, because this would impact the quality of life, increase the real wages of workers who devote a high proportion of their income to that service.

"We cannot allow the streets to continue to be a morass as a result of an activity developed under a major disorder, as if it were a jungle in which rules don't work, which undermines the welfare of citizens."