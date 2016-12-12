Santo Domingo.- Residents of the city's central district on Monday asked mayor David Collado to revoke the zoning permit issued by his predecessor to build the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the upscale Piantini sector.

In a press conference the community leaders reiterated that the projects violates zoning laws and building codes and environment regulations, noting that the height limit in that area is 23 floors but the Hard Rock plans 38.

Arturo Espaillat, Carmen Alonzo, José Alberto Ortiz and Miriam Paulino said the work violates municipal resolution 94-98 on parking or traffic requirements.

They said a study carried out found that the project requires at least 1,020 parking spaces, for which Hard Rock's 500 units aren't enough.

They also alleged a casino's negative impact on the area's more than 30,000 inhabitants.