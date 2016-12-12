Santo Domingo.- Justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez has contacted Brazil officials to determine the involvement of Dominicans in the so-called "Operation Lava Jato" in that country and which mentions several Dominicans who handled accounts fed by Odebrecht, whose president, Marcelo Odebrecht, was convicted of paying bribes in exchange for construction contracts.

The names of the Dominicans were provided by one of the executives of the Antigua Overseas Bank (AOB), investigated on charges of political and business corruption involving Brazil's construction giant.

Among those mentioned are a son-in-law of the former Public Works minister Víctor Díaz Rúa; the lawyers Conrado Pittaluga and Ángel Rondón.

In a visit to El Nacional editor-in-chief Bolivar Díaz Gómez, the official said he's monitoring the case and reiterated having contacted the Government of Brazil.

Rodríguez said it's this is the same case of the Super Tucano aircraft, for which one of those involved is being held and others are free on bail. The aircraft scandal however, involves Brazil plane manufacturer Embraer, in the bribe case to buy eight Super Tucanos.

"In this phase we are monitoring and communicating with them (with Brazil officials) and we will give more precise answers later."