Santo Domingo .- Dominican Republic's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) on Monday accused the National Police of around 200 extrajudicial executions this year and slammed impunity on corruption and the "deteriorated" judicial system, EFE reports.

In its report on Dominican Republic's situation rights human this year the CNDH listed "extrajudicial executions, or the so-called exchanges of fire" as the most serious violation by Police.

the organization said around 200 civilians have died at the hands of police thus far this year, 70% of them men from 18 to 30 years of age.

"Economic, social, cultural and environmental rights seem to have suffered a setback this year," Human Rights said.

Its report also denounces the massive arbitrary detentions mostly on weekends, and the alleged demand of money by the officiers to release those arrested.

Corruption

Another of CNDH's concerns is impunity in corruption cases, lack of prosecution and strict official policies to combat it.