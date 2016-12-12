Santo Domingo .- Dominican Republic's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) on Monday accused the National Police of around 200 extrajudicial executions this year and slammed impunity on corruption and the "deteriorated" judicial system, EFE reports.
In its report on Dominican Republic's situation rights human this year the CNDH listed "extrajudicial executions, or the so-called exchanges of fire" as the most serious violation by Police.
the organization said around 200 civilians have died at the hands of police thus far this year, 70% of them men from 18 to 30 years of age.
"Economic, social, cultural and environmental rights seem to have suffered a setback this year," Human Rights said.
Its report also denounces the massive arbitrary detentions mostly on weekends, and the alleged demand of money by the officiers to release those arrested.
Corruption
Another of CNDH's concerns is impunity in corruption cases, lack of prosecution and strict official policies to combat it.
And expecting T83 execution of 3,000 ''MORE''.?
by PULIS.
8DO''I''00.!!!!
(...) ''MEANS''.!!!!
EA7'L''E. * * *
noun
1.
the act of committing or entrusting a person, group, etc., with supervisory power or authority.
2.
an authoritative order, charge, or direction.
3.
authority granted for a particular action or function.
4.
a document granting such authority.
5.
a document conferring authority issued by the president of the U.S. to officers in the Army, Navy, and other military services, and by state governments to justices of the peace and others.
6.
the power thus granted.
7.
the position or rank of an officer in any of the armed forces.
BLOCK DE OCHO.
''SKIP'' T83 AD.
EA7'L''E. 8 8 8
" Only the Human Rights commission does because more than 95% of the society applaud those executions." per bernies
Mull this over, heaven forbid this happens. If, family members or friends were victims of police extrajudicial executions, would you want applause ?
The applause you suggest, if any, is a nervous one when a community lives in fear of criminals and of the police who go beyond their charge to become judges and executioners.
The chances of a normal law abiding citizen being a victim of police extrajudicial execution is so remote as to be inconsequential.
Personally, my view is that if you chose to embark on a life of crime you chose to take the risk of any consequence of doing so and surrender your "Human Rights" at the same time.
I actually saw the number of police killed in recent months ..not too sure where , but it was over100