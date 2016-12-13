Santo Domingo.- Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo on Monday launched "Christmas Road Protection and Assistance Operation 2016," with 2,800 first responders and 320 vehicles to help motorists.
The yearly holiday operation aims to avert Dominican Republic's road carnage from fatalities in traffic accidents, which some agencies rank at the top worldwide.
The official, who said the operation will last until January 16 on all major thoroughfares nationwide, handed the keys to35 new vehicles to the Military and Police Commission that will join the operation, which will cost around RD$45 million.
The vehicles will conduct road patrols, assist motorists with minor auto repairs and fix flat tires.
They include fully equipped ambulances with medical personnel, tow trucks and motorcycles.
"Any assistance needed by a Dominican or a foreign visitor, they should just call 829-688-1000, to receive roadside assistance with all the services mentioned," the official said in a press conference held at Quisqueya Stadium.
The road carnage picture will decrease with sobriety stops, arrests, fines, jail, and violator vehicles being impounded. An additional factor that should be considered is using police chase vehicles to pursue violators who fail to stop on police orders. We all know and have observed first hand operators avoiding police by just going around the authorities standing in the roadway. The unsteady police do nothing, not even taking the time to note a placa number.
The protection operative does have some use but it is more of a tiger without teeth. The road carnage will continue as usual. There will be many broken hearts in the coming weeks.
Government needs to get tough. Tough action is better than operation promotions to satisfy the media.
Won't happen !!!