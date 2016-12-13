Santo Domingo.- Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo on Monday launched "Christmas Road Protection and Assistance Operation 2016," with 2,800 first responders and 320 vehicles to help motorists.

The yearly holiday operation aims to avert Dominican Republic's road carnage from fatalities in traffic accidents, which some agencies rank at the top worldwide.

The official, who said the operation will last until January 16 on all major thoroughfares nationwide, handed the keys to35 new vehicles to the Military and Police Commission that will join the operation, which will cost around RD$45 million.

The vehicles will conduct road patrols, assist motorists with minor auto repairs and fix flat tires.

They include fully equipped ambulances with medical personnel, tow trucks and motorcycles.

"Any assistance needed by a Dominican or a foreign visitor, they should just call 829-688-1000, to receive roadside assistance with all the services mentioned," the official said in a press conference held at Quisqueya Stadium.