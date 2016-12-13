Close Gallery
AES executive Bredyg Disla, Edwin De los Santos, Radhames Castro.
Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.- AES Dominicana power company president Edwin De los Santos and Boca Chica mayor Radhamés Castro on Monday announced the installation of 1,000 street lamps in various sectors of the beach town, to coincide with the holiday season.

They said the street lighting aims to prevent thugs from perpetrating crimes against tourists and residents.

Castro said the preventive actions are the most requested by the residents of Boca Chica.

The official thanked AES Dominicana for its collaboration and said street-lighting contributes to reduce holdups, since the criminals take advantage of the darkness..

For his part, De los Santos said the initiative is part of the social policy that the company caries out.

Source: aesdominicana.com.do

Written by: Adrian29630, 13 Dec 2016 4:12 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Street Lamps are great but they only work when there is "luz".
