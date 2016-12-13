Close Gallery
Video grab. diariolibre.com
Zoom Picture

BATTLE FOR VALLE NUEVO

Santo Domingo.- A Constanza Catholic priest on Monday warned  aid that "blood will run" in the highland town if the authorities don't speak with the farmers in Valle Nuevo National Park, in response to the Environment Ministry's January 27 deadline to leave the lands.

Rafael Mendoza (Rafy) said "no one will be taken out of there if there's no dialogue,.

"Let it be known that this isn't just about the farmers, since it will affect all of Constanza and all its inhabitants at all levels, in such a way that all of us have to unite, because what we seek to encourage is a dialogue. If there's no dialogue then irrationality, abuse and injustice will prevail. That's why we have to be united," the prelate said during a religious service, quoted by diariolibre.com.

Deadline

On September 29, Environment minister Francisco Dominguez had issued the 120-day deadline for farmers to abandon the Valle Nuevo protected area, where subsistence farming has devastated the country's major source of water.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: anthonyC, 13 Dec 2016 11:13 AM
From: United States




Somebody needs to take that Catholic Priest for a ride on a Pinochet Helicopter Tour


Written by: jjtarqad, 13 Dec 2016 11:31 AM
From: Dominican Republic
National Parks are not to be taken illegally and destroyed. Those people should be prosecuted if thay will not leave the place by the time given to them by the ministry.
Written by: bernies, 13 Dec 2016 12:47 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
You guys are putting it to freaking easy, these people has been farming this land for many many years and now maybe some freaking government officials has plans to do something with that land and they want this people out. The law in this country until 2014 said that if you were living in a property for over 20 years you cannot be evicted unless you are compensated and those whom has been farming those lands for years after years needs to be compensated. The government needs to do a much more better job in protecting our natural resources but without harming poor people. Why aren't they doing anything with those people that are chopping down trees all over the Southwestern border to make Charcoal and then sell it to the USA and Haiti. Agriculture farming does little nothing to the environment if is done the proper way.
Written by: Ricardolito, 13 Dec 2016 2:18 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Firstly, in slightly side issue , Haitians ran amoke in Constanza yesterday ,terrorising all the people living there ..I do not know what all that was about .
Secondly it is true that many families have been farming in this glorious cool part of the DR for decades and doing it within the law. It is the farmers who have been daming off rivers for the private use, who have been cutting down trees in national parks for their own use and using water that is not theirs that are the problem and I think the government must tackle them head on
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 