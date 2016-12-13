Santo Domingo.- A Constanza Catholic priest on Monday warned aid that "blood will run" in the highland town if the authorities don't speak with the farmers in Valle Nuevo National Park, in response to the Environment Ministry's January 27 deadline to leave the lands.

Rafael Mendoza (Rafy) said "no one will be taken out of there if there's no dialogue,.

"Let it be known that this isn't just about the farmers, since it will affect all of Constanza and all its inhabitants at all levels, in such a way that all of us have to unite, because what we seek to encourage is a dialogue. If there's no dialogue then irrationality, abuse and injustice will prevail. That's why we have to be united," the prelate said during a religious service, quoted by diariolibre.com.

Deadline

On September 29, Environment minister Francisco Dominguez had issued the 120-day deadline for farmers to abandon the Valle Nuevo protected area, where subsistence farming has devastated the country's major source of water.