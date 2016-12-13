Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Commission of Deputies which evaluated the candidates for the Accounts Chamber will render its report in Tuesday's session, its president Ramón Dilepcio Núñez announced Monday.

He said they'll submit five short lists of five members each, including current members, so the deputies can choose three to be sent to the Senate, which will the choose the five definitivemembers.

The lawmaker said there are prominent names on the short lists while others not so much, but affirmed they're all capable professionals. "We're working to go on vacation without anything pending. After the deputies choose the 15 preselected, the senators will choose the five final members."

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 13 Dec 2016 3:36 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
"but affirmed they're all capable professionals." Yes, professional thieves.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 