Santo Domingo.- The Commission of Deputies which evaluated the candidates for the Accounts Chamber will render its report in Tuesday's session, its president Ramón Dilepcio Núñez announced Monday.

He said they'll submit five short lists of five members each, including current members, so the deputies can choose three to be sent to the Senate, which will the choose the five definitivemembers.

The lawmaker said there are prominent names on the short lists while others not so much, but affirmed they're all capable professionals. "We're working to go on vacation without anything pending. After the deputies choose the 15 preselected, the senators will choose the five final members."