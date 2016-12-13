Santo Domingo.- Funnyman Felipe Polanco (Boruga) on Monday poked a hornet's nest when asked what he thinks about a New York City which honors his colleague Freddy Beras-Goico (1940-2010) since Sunday.

His usually hilarious mood changed when a reporter asked him why he thinks about the fact that the same hasn't been done in a Dominican Republic street. "It hurts me that it's not on an avenue here; one of the large avenues should be called Freddy Beras-Goico."

Polanco's response stokes an old debate about major thoroughfares named after foreigners instead of honoring prominent Dominican.

Lincoln, Churchill, Washington and Kennedy belong to people with no connection to the Dominican Republic, and in the latter's case even contributed to the 1963 downfall of a legitimate government headed by Juan Bosch.

"It's always been the same complaint of many people that important routes in Dominican Republic bear names of foreign personalities and not of Dominicans who deserve it," Polanco said in a press conference,

He said when an important street in the country bears the name of national personalities, the new generations remembers them and in any case ask about who they were.

When asked why an important street doesn't bear Beras-Goico's name, Polanco said: "I will give you the number of deputies, senators and city council because you ask me Why? How do I answer you?"