Santo Domingo.- Ruling party (PLD) senator Wilton Guerrero on Tuesday slammed the push for a police reform and affirmed that nothing will be corrected until president Danilo Medina fires the criminals the criminals in uniform.

The Peravia province (south) senator said National Police Criminal Investigation agents had executed a mechanic and a taxi driver in his hometown Baní, which they mistook for other people.

He also denied the reported exchange of gunfire, "but a battalion of 21 heavily armed agents, ambushed their victims and killed them on the road linking Bani and Villa Sombrero."

"The police ended the lives of the mechanic (Sixto Báez) and the taxi driver (Rubén Dario Pimentel) in a cowardly way," Guerrero said.

He said the victims were more serious than Police Central director of Criminal Investigations director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, and demanded that the official reveal the whereabouts of a safe that went missing in the assault on the gated community La Mulata in Sosua, Puerto Plata, where a German citizen was fatally shot.