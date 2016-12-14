Santo Domingo.- Prominent economist Miguel Ceara Hatton on Wednesday slammed the country's "loony race to indebtedness" in which Danilo Medina's administration continues to steer the Dominican Republic toward severe fiscal restraints.

He said on the one side that backdrop will come about "for the good, through restructured spending, a ban on loans to cover current expenses, accountability, loan audit, fiscal responsibility," or badly, through a "painful fiscal adjustment Imposed by creditors, which will imply more taxes, austerity, unemployment and poverty."

He said the Government is must clarify the "unusual" US$50 million loan approved to cover the Finance Ministry's current expenses.

"Why do you need a US$50 million RD$2.3 billion) loan to produce minutes of meetings, drafts of resolutions, action plans, memos, communications of resolutions and articles of laws?" Ceara asks, quoted by acento.com.do.

"If that money was spent, which is the most likely, then what you're seeking is to launder an illegal operation to spend outside the legal Budget.