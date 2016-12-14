Santo Domingo.- Justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez revealed Wednesday that Dominican prosecutors have been sent to the US to investigate the alleged bribes to Dominican lawmakers to approve the loan to buy eight Super Tucano aircraft.

He said he might ask Brazilian plane-maker Embraer to return the money allegedly sent to the country to secure approval of the loan.

Interviewed on Hoy Mismo ColorVision, the prosecutor vowed do what he must based n evidence, to ensure prosecution in that case and in the Odebrecht scandal in Brazil, over alleged bribes to officials to secure public works contracts.

If I have to 10 jails built for both cases and the others, I will have to do so to send those found guilty," Rodríguez said.

Operation Lava Jato

Top executives of Odebrecht, contractor of major works in the country, have been indicted in the heels of the "Lava Jato" sting operation carried out in Brazil, and in which figure several Dominicans who allegedly handled accounts fed by that company.

Reports from Brazil affirm that their names were filtered by an executive of the Antigua Overseas Bank (AOB), investigated in connection with corruption in Brazil.

Super Tucanos

The Justice Ministry has previously noted that the Super Tucano case is the same which now links Odebrechtl, in which figure a son-in-law of former Public Works minister Víctor Díaz Rúa, the lawyer Conrado Pittaluga and Angel Rondón. "In this phase we are monitoring and communicating with them (with Brazil) and later we will give more precise answers on this case."