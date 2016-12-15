Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Domínguez on Wednesday warned the illegal farmers in Valle Nuevo National Park won't have to be taken out, "we'll simply not let them in" to the protected area, on which a group of priests said "blood will run" if the authorities refuse to dialogue over the showdown.

"Many of them are millionaires, with houses here and mansions there, we're not talking about poor people," Domínguez said, and noted that around 4,000 Haitians work for the farmers inside the park.

"Remember we don't have to take anyone out because they are not there," the official said.

"They live in the Anacaona, in Arroyo Hondo, in Santiago ... what we are going to do is to not let them in," the official said during the release of a study on Valle Nuevo which divides the squatters into three groups according to hectares exploited

He said there are 237 small scale farms of up to 3 hectares. "Most of them live in Santo Domingo and Constanza, a small group lives inside the park."

He said 58 medium level farmers exploit 3 to 6 hectares. "They live in Constanza and Santo Domingo although one or two may live inside the park."

Dominguez affirmed that there are 75 large-scale farms on on over 6 hectares each, and 39 whose area has yet to be determined.

The official said there will not be any Dominican whom might go hungry with their families as a result of the measure. "If we have to find a solution with some of them, they can work with the Ministry in the reforestation programs, as long as they're willing," the official said.

He vowed to respect the squatters' human rights but reiterated the January 15 deadline for the squatters to leave.

"It's a work program that involves the eradication of extensive agriculture, a gradual restoration process that began three months ago and reaches its critical point at the end of January, which will be extend up to one year with the eradication of plant and invasive species or introduced animals."

When asked about reports that the measure will harm around 20,000 families, the official said they are only 409. "That figure of 20,000 families is an invention by big producers as a mechanism to prevent the plan from materializing."

"That's the typical blackmail that always happens, especially from those who have the ability to spread them. This deadline could've been five days or one day, the term of these months so that these people don't lose the money in what's already cultivated," Dominguez said in a press conference.

"The waters don't belong to 4 or 5, they belong to all of us as citizens of the Dominican Republic, without water you cannot live," added the official.

Company donates pickup truck for Valle Nuevo

Propagas Foundation director, Rosa Margarita Bonetti de Santana donated a pickup truck to the Environment Ministry, to be used in Valle Nuevo National Park.

"This is part of Valle Nuevo's rescue plan, so our park manager can mobilize and resolve the big problems that are to come in a little while," Bonetti said, adding that they'll also cooperate to install the new access gates, which will be rady in January.