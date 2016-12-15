Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Wednesday headed the15th commencement ceremony for cadets of the Dominican Air Force Academy Frank Féliz Miranda.

The promotion's 15 cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants, as graduates in aeronautical sciences, the Presidency said on its website.

Academy commandant Col. Ruben A. Tiburcio said the training of a command officer doesn't stop. "This is a continuous effort that will continue to demand efforts. Likewise, their dedication and commitment."