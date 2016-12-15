Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Wednesday headed the15th commencement ceremony for cadets of the Dominican Air Force Academy Frank Féliz Miranda.
The promotion's 15 cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants, as graduates in aeronautical sciences, the Presidency said on its website.
Academy commandant Col. Ruben A. Tiburcio said the training of a command officer doesn't stop. "This is a continuous effort that will continue to demand efforts. Likewise, their dedication and commitment."
Medina to Dominican Air Force graduates.
i bet most of this pilots are friend and family members of the pld. CORRECT 100%. when scholarship are given out from other countries friends and family of the government receive them. not the poor and needy and not the ones who deserve them. F****_up country U guys live in.