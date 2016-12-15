Santo Domingo.- After nearly 20 years of debates in Congress, the Dominican Republic will have a new Penal Code, as the Senate finally passed the controversial bill Wednesday night.

The proposed legislation was approved by 19 of the 20 senators present at the session, after rejecting a request from senator Julio César Valentín to continue the debates on the initiative.

The new Code, already passed by the deputies, maintains the penalty of abortion and increases the maximum sentence from 30 to 40 years in prison, to establishes concurrent penalties up to 60 years, and punishes the invasion of property and land squatters.

The debates on the need to change the current Penal Code date to the beginning of the 19th century began in 1997, and despite various propoals padded by both senators and deputies, no president has signed it into law.

Abortion

The proposed legislation on whether abortion should be legal or not has always practically divided the country, and as recently as November 2014, it had passed both houses of Congress, but President Danilo Medina vetoed it and sent it back to the Chamber of Deputies.

Medina opposed the articles referring to abortion, on which the legislators had to specify the exceptions that should prevail in cases which punish terminating a pregnancy.