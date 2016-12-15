Close Gallery
J. Hubieres.
Santo Domingo.- The Superior Arbitration Court (TSA) on Thursday handed down a ruling which provides an injunction requested by the National Business Council (Conep) against several government agencies for allegedly allowing a monopoly in the transport sector.

The ruling orders the ministries of Labor, Industry and Commerce, Defense, Interior and Police, and Tourism; the National Police and the Technical Land Transport Office to comply with the legal and administrative obligations stipulated by the Antitrust Law, to eradicate monopolistic practices in both sectors.

When approached by journalists after hearing the the ruling the Fenatrano boss fainted and had to be rushed away from the court.

The case pits big business and the transport associations known as the "country's owners," for their constant and often violent strkes with apparent impunity.

Written by: Adrian29630, 15 Dec 2016 10:51 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Which Friday was this? Or does someone have a crystal ball?
Written by: bernies, 15 Dec 2016 11:45 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
This is today Adrian29630. This is the best news yet for 2016 in this country. This means that now the government is obligated to protect the right of the businesses to transport their goods however and with whomever they please.
Written by: zooma, 15 Dec 2016 12:05 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

We can presume whenever Hubieres is scheduled for a court appearance or at court he will display some form of illness in order to delay process and justice.

Shades of Vincent Gigante ?



Written by: PERCEPCION, 15 Dec 2016 12:11 PM
From: United States
Written by: Adrian29630

Which Friday was this? Or does someone have a crystal ball?

Written by: Adrian29630, 15 Dec 2016 3:49 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Hmm. My calendar says today is Thursday???
Written by: Adrian29630, 15 Dec 2016 3:56 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
I agree it is very good news and clearly shocked Hubieres who could see his income being dealt a severe blow. Problem is, as I read the full report elsewhere, all this does is hand over the responsibility for policing this to a large group of organizations who will probably do nothing or be intimidated to do nothing:-

Este fallo ordena a los ministerios de Trabajo, Industria y Comercio, Defensa, Interior y Policía, y Turismo; la Policía Nacional y la Oficina Técnica de Transporte Terrestre, cumplir con las obligaciones legales y administrativas previstas en la ley, a fin de erradicar prácticas anticompetitivas existentes en ambos sectores.

Does anyone seriously believe this ruling will be enforced? The buck will be passed from one "ministry" to another like a hot potato and nothing will get done so things will carry on as before.
Written by: Ricardolito, 15 Dec 2016 6:33 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I do not think anything needs to be done ..Commerce can now choose exactly who they want and that means company vehicles belonging, for example , to Jumbo or La Sirena . I suppose there will be some shooting to start with and I suppose the police will just stand to one side ... A good win
