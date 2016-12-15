Santo Domingo.- The Superior Arbitration Court (TSA) on Friday handed down a ruling which provides an injunction requested by the National Business Council (Conep) against several government agencies for allegedly allowing a monopoly in the transport sector.

The ruling orders the ministries of Labor, Industry and Commerce, Defense, Interior and Police, and Tourism; the National Police and the Technical Land Transport Office to comply with the legal and administrative obligations stipulated by the Antitrust Law, to eradicate monopolistic practices in both sectors.

When approached by journalists after hearing the the ruling the Fenatrano boss fainted and had to be rushed away from the court.

The case pits big business and the transport associations known as the "country's owners," for their constant and often violent strkes with apparent impunity.