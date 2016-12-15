Criminalized abortion 'deeply saddens' pro-choice group.

Santo Domingo.- The head of a major pro-choice group on Thursday stated "deep sadness and shame" over by the Senate's approval Wednesday of the Penal Code, which keeps abortion criminalized.

Profamilia director Magaly Caram appealed to "president Danilo Medina's sensitivity," to veto the legislation.

"The Catholic Church again imposed its blackmail," the activist said, noting that if the women who suffer rape and became pregnant were to be their daughters or wives, the legislators, "would have another action and another reaction to Dominican law."

Interviewed on Zol 106FM, Caram said she regrets that the country remains one of the most backward countries in defense of women's right to decide about their body and to fight to save their life "The woman doesn't have the right to choose if she wants to bring to the world a child condemned to die shortly after birth."

"The blackmail and pressure from a few priests prevailed," she said and hopes that Dominican women will understand the value of their vote when choosing the people who represent them.