Criminalized abortion 'deeply saddens' pro-choice group.

Santo Domingo.- The head of a major pro-choice group on Thursday stated "deep sadness and shame" over by the Senate's approval Wednesday of the Penal Code, which keeps abortion criminalized.

Profamilia director Magaly Caram appealed to "president Danilo Medina's sensitivity," to veto the legislation.

"The Catholic Church again imposed its blackmail," the activist said, noting that if the women who suffer rape and became pregnant were to be their daughters or wives, the legislators, "would have another action and another reaction to Dominican law."

Interviewed on Zol 106FM, Caram said she regrets that the country remains one of the most backward countries in defense of women's right to decide about their body and to fight to save their life "The woman doesn't have the right to choose if she wants to bring to the world a child condemned to die shortly after birth."

"The blackmail and pressure from a few priests prevailed," she said and hopes that Dominican women will understand the value of their vote when choosing the people who represent them.

Written by: bernies, 15 Dec 2016 3:02 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Yes their reaction might be to go to a pharmacy and buy the morning after pills instead waiting for 3 or 5 months to then have an abortion. Look if a woman is raped what she needs to do if doesn't wants to become pregnant all they have to do is buy the morning after pills.
Written by: Adrian29630, 15 Dec 2016 3:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
A morning after pill may be a solution to rape, always assuming the girl has the money to buy one, or is aware of this option. However, it does not help the woman, who's life is put at risk by being forced to continue with her pregnancy due to complications, which often results in the loss of life of both the mother and the child.
Written by: Ricardolito, 16 Dec 2016 1:02 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Men getting involved in the affairs of a womans body ,,it is not right
Written by: El_Platano, 19 Dec 2016 7:23 PM
From: United States, Yonkers, NY
I am sure that the babies that will be pulled apart piece by piece in the womb are even sadder
Written by: El_Platano, 19 Dec 2016 7:25 PM
From: United States, Yonkers, NY
