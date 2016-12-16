Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- US Labor secretary Tom Pérez officially submitted his candidacy to head the Democratic National Committee, in a conference call with its members in which he stressed his executive experience.

"The Democratic Party is a complex organization," Perez said. "We've gained a lot of experience in building the Labor Department, with all our oars in the water in sync, we also need to build a Democratic Party."

The Secretary of Labor, of Dominican origin, is one of the most prominent Latinos in president Barack Obama´s cabinet.

