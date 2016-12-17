Santo Domingo.- The Superior Arbitration Court (TSA) ruling handed down on Thursday that resolved the conflict pitting the National Business Council (CONEP) and the groups of truck owners over their monopoly on hauling freight has she light on the authorities' failure to enforce the laws and executive orders that regulate Dominican Republic's transport sector.

And though the judges verified the violation of fundamental rights, the ruling stresses the lack of compliance more than the legalities that regulate freight transport. That's why the ruling orders government agencies to comply with at least four legislations and two executive orders.

To reach their conclusion, the justices first ruled on their own motion which neither the defendants nor the plaintiffs requested, to re-classify the type of injunction which the CONEP had sought, stating that it wasn't an ordinary one, citing Constitutional Court Statutory Law 137-11, and on constitutional procedures.