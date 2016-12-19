Santo Domingo.- The Constitutional Court on Friday refused to hear a complaint on unconstitutionality filed by the Padre Rogelio Foundation and community groups against the presidential veto of the legislation to create Loma Miranda National Park (central).

The lawsuit had been filed in September 25, 2014, at the Constitutional Court, which had left it pending a ruling in a public hearing on February 13, 2015.

High court ruling 71/16 was published which contains only the pending the full sentence, with its motivations.

On September 2, 2014, president Danilo Medina vetoed the bill to create Loma Miranda National Park, noting that it violates the Constitution and international commitments to protect foreign investments.

Medina said creating Loma Miranda National Park in an area with high mining potential contradicts constitutional mandated to exploit natural resources through a mining concession contract signed by the Dominican State.