Dominican Gov. buys US$1.0M plane to chase drug traffickers.?

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government
bought a modern airplane to give chase to drug traffickers seeking to enter the
country by sea.
The Italian-made aircraft, model Tecnam
P2006T cost nearly US$1.0 million.
According to local media, the twin-prop, 4
seat plane assigned to the National Drugs Control Agency (DNCD), will count on maintenance
by the Dominican Air Force.
The aircraft features two Rotax 912 engines,
of 95 horsepower each; variable pitch propellers, as well as a retractable landing gear.
From: Dominican Republic
What a bunch of crap. They have 8 Tucano's, this is just more bribe money and nothing to do with drug enforcement.
Written by: zooma
, 2 Dec 2016 11:22 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
I feel the same, foresthill. Why ? The country has the Super Tucanos. This purchase is another scheme to skim money into the pockets of the corrupt officials and cronies.
From: United States
What a bunch of vaca caca. 1 million for a plane with ultra-lite engines? Who does the gov't think they're kidding. Buy a used KingAir for half the price and you get turbo prop reliability. Someone needs to be bitch slapped over this.
From: United States
What a bunch of vaca caca. 1 million for a plane with ultra-lite engines? Who does the gov't think they're kidding. Buy a used KingAir for half the price and you get turbo prop reliability. Someone needs to be bitch slapped over this.
From: United States
What a bunch of vaca caca. 1 million for a plane with ultra-lite engines? Who does the gov't think they're kidding. Buy a used KingAir for half the price and you get turbo prop reliability. Someone needs to be bitch slapped over this.
Written by: bernies
, 2 Dec 2016 11:59 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Sorry, but am I reading what I reading, don't we have 8 Super Tucanos that cost us more than 90 millions Dollars. Wow, so you are telling me that we could it gotten around 90 planes instead of 8 with the money that we paid for the Tucanos. We have been robbed.
From: Dominican Republic
Long range, 140kts. cruise, 5+ hours at station, decent payload, 2000TBO proven Rotax 912, inexpensive rebuild, super inexpensive to operate...and at a $million?
Not a bad aircraft for the job at all.
Tucanos intercept, and this light twin tracks.
From: United States
Dominican Gov. buys US$1.0M plane to chase drug traffickers.?
Designer Luigi Pascale
Unit cost US$443,900
by W ''I'' K ''I''.
"BLUE & GOLD"
The Doors - When the Music's Over (LIVE-BOWL-1968) HD
YEA'H C'MON
When the music's over
When the music's over, yeah
When the music's over, turn out the lights
Turn out the lights, turn out the lights, yeah
When the music's over
When the music's over
When the music's over, turn out the lights
Turn out the lights, turn out the lights
>-----(S)HA`RE T83 RO'A.D----->https://youtu.be/A7KRVAWx3nU
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
T83 EA7'L''E. * * *
From: Dominican Republic
@ PERCEPCION:
The MMI version, certainly the variant o that aircraft, is significantly more spendy with additional avionics, linked forward/down radar, electro-optical/infrared camera, etc.
The T model is the no-frills street version.
From: Dominican Republic
@ PERCEPCION:
The MMA and MRI versions, military/LE variants of that aircraft, are significantly more spendy with additional avionics, linked forward/down radar, electro-optical/infrared camera, etc.
The T model is the no-frills street version.
From: Dominican Republic
I believe the "Super Tucano" do not have the type of radar to do "Maritime Surveillance". The "Super Tucanos" are used mainly for close air support (CAS), aerial reconnaissance and as interceptors of slow aircraft with the help of land based radar stations.
The Tecnam P2006T may be used for maritime patrol. In a sense, as a long range sensor. The curious thing, is that the article does not say which version was purchased.
From: Dominican Republic
"The program between the Dominican Air Force and Tecnam is an agreement between the Dominican Government and the Government of the United States, represented by the United States Southern Command. The Dominican Government will operate the aircraft while the US government will provide and install a range of special surveillance equipment on its first Tecnam P2006T SMP aircraft to support CTOC operations in the Caribbean region."
source: elaviador.do/2015/09/27/fuerza-aerea-de-la-republica-dominicana-adquiere-avion-tecnam/
date: 27 Sep 2015
From: Dominican Republic
MotoCaribe,
It seems like the version that was purchased was the "Special mission" variant.
tecnam.com/aircraft/p2006t-smp/
Written by: Tuznik
, 2 Dec 2016 3:17 PM
From: United States
How effective will this plane be at night ? When every body knows that a family meets a family owned freighter about 20 miles out from the samana bay . And picks up a drop off from said freighter . 2 1/2 hours out . Time for pick up . 21/2 hours back plus time to stash it . All done in darkness . Will this plane stay out long enough to keep the drug shipment under a watchful eye long enough ?
Plus monitor the freighter ? Any way its a start . Hope the additional equipment installed will,deter the drop offs . And capture the entire process . There may be a demand for better faster patrol boats in combination with this plane . I do however see where this plane may have a million dollar price tag . If it being purchased with special equipment already installed and even then more equipment to be installed . By drug enforcement . Can any body answer the the flight time in relation to this ? It is going need to be extensive to catch this bunch . They are good at it .
Written by: Tuznik
, 2 Dec 2016 3:36 PM
From: United States
Is 5 1/2 hours long enough ? You guys seem to know the answer . I put the pick up time at about 8 hours . a long time ago thanks to fishermen that know the route . Based on a regular Yamaha hull with a 45 horse Yamaha outboard . How ever two of these pick up boats have two sixty HP engines each . So put your heads together on this one . I'm curious . And would like to hear what you come up with .
Your being so informed in this air craft . Just curios . It may be fun to do it .
Written by: Tuznik
, 2 Dec 2016 3:54 PM
From: United States
Archangel 96
The arrival time as I used to hear them come in was about 3 am . Again no names and i don't know any thing any way . How did they do this in rough seas ? The weather can't be judged by the freighter . Was this feat impossible ? And just rumor ? Or actual ? How ever I do know that the sound of a boat idling at the entrance to a cave at 3 am is factual .
From: Dominican Republic
Tuznik,
One plane, by itself, will not prevent all the smuggling. I see it as one piece of an increasing network of assets to detect drug smuggling. Surface radar can only go so far, due to the earth curvature. This aircraft is able to flight at night (GPS equipped) and have a max range of 750NM. Meaning it has range to monitor anything coming from Venezuela and/or Colombia. Again, this is just a remote sensor that can cover a greater distance and more area than a patrol boat. Also, take into consideration, that it may be supported by the US Coast Guard performing the same mission from Puerto Rico.
From: Dominican Republic
Tuznik,
Moreover, this aircraft is not designed to stop the drop-off. It is not its mission. They simply monitor any suspicious activity without being detected and call-in another asset to intercept the boat and/or the drug shipment offloaded location.
From: Dominican Republic
Tuznik,
The arrival time as I used to hear them come in was about 3 am .
--------------------------------------
Maybe or maybe not. I think, when it comes to smuggling, there is no one specific time nor way. For all we know, their preferred time may be right in the middle of the day...who knows!
Written by: Tuznik
, 2 Dec 2016 7:30 PM
From: United States
Archangel .. About 20 miles off the entrance to the Samana bay there is a submerged plateau . I have fished there twice . Teaming with bait fish and every other kind of fish . Rumor had it that the flat water caused by this plateau is where freighters drop off drugs to be picked up at night . I always wrote this off as stories ( typical with Dominicans ) If this plane can cover that spot at night . Can it be heard ?
And how can it follow a fast boat until patrol boats can intercept a fast boat . I'm beginning to think after what I used to hear at 3am was true . I'm wondering if cooperation with the US military for drones would be money better spent . The coast guard from Puerto Rico is a long way away . I would say better faster patrol boats along with a plane like this may be the answer to catch a freighter out of Venezuela . If this story is true . I would say faster intercept boats in the Samana bay would be a better addition to this plane .
Written by: Tuznik
, 2 Dec 2016 7:40 PM
From: United States
I think the DR is always looking in the wrong place . Deliberately ? Unknown . The surprising thing is that there is an old US navy base in the Samana bay . Sitting there empty . Is there a sea plane that can do the same as this ? At a cheaper price ? I'm curious . Thank you for the return .
Written by: Tuznik
, 2 Dec 2016 7:54 PM
From: United States
My point is that if the DEA was so hellbent on working with the DR . Why are they so hell bent on looking in wrong place when there is a bay side base sitting right there in the Samana bay being unused ? And as far as could see . In the right place to have a DEA / DR base established , It always seems to be off of the Capitol . Where the smugglers won't operate to begin with . To many people around . Getting my point yet ? Call me curious and suspicious .
From: Dominican Republic
Tuznik,
"If this plane can cover that spot at night . Can it be heard ?"
------------------------------------
My understanding is that they flight very high above, in order for the radar to cover more ground. So I don't think, if done properly, that anyone would notice that they are flying above. The trick to this cat and mouse game is early detection. In your scenario, if they make it undetected, from Colombia or Venezuela, to Samana...then the game is over. They pretty much won.
Again, the main idea is early detection. Once you have a picture of all vessels heading towards DR, or Haiti, then you can start cross referencing them with the ones you are expecting...anything else is tag as suspicious.
Hummm....Samana bay...well...maybe...I just think that the cartels may prefer the path of least resistance. Basically...Haiti and our porous border.
Written by: ciber
, 3 Dec 2016 7:44 AM
From: United States
Giving an 8 year old kid bags of candy to tell on the drug dealers is much cheaper and no big deal. Kids know all that goes on in their barrio. But then no one makes any money !
Written by: Tuznik
, 3 Dec 2016 10:32 AM
From: United States
Actually I have though that the DR drug officials are leading the DEA around by the nose .
Down the merry path where nobody is there . The cartels have enough cash to buy their way into avoidance by some of the political and police authority's in the DR . All done region by region .
One wild goose chase after another . Solid bases of authority would be money better spent .
With the DEA running them . Not Dominican drug enforcement . They should be on a reactionary force for enforcement Never really knowing where they are going to his next. Its the only way to beat out corruption that results from the big cash flow that can buy security for the cartels .
Written by: Tuznik
, 3 Dec 2016 10:49 AM
From: United States
Ciber ... You are right on point . Kids do know . When ever there wasn't kids fishing from shore . Or just goofing around along the rocky coast . The boats came in . Or out . The number of boats stolen was another factor . But on average . Most people knew when to keep the kids at home. That was when armed men would be seen walking around and at the old granite mines .
This showed something more than just the stories . And in the campo at Samana stories abound .
It was the sudden lack of activity by the kids that told the story . Not just the stories alone , a peaceful quiet day with no kids running around meant stay at home . Until the kids return . No a good day to go for walk or fish from shore with the kids . They do know .
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
Una aeronave debe venir con un paquete técnico de soporte para mantenimiento por un tiempo determinado, tiene dos motores lo que le da mas seguridad para vuelos sobre el mar, y es un avión de patrulla y observación, sin armas, es diferente a los Super Tucanos, que son aviones tácticos de ataque a tierra e interceptor de aeronaves como las usadas por los narcotraficante.
En cuanto a su inquietud valida sobre la acción judicial caso Super Tucanos, SUEÑA PILARIN...Para haber un corruptor debe haber un corrupto, en otras palabras, si hubo como alegan pago de sobornos, hubo también quien acepto el soborno para aprobar el contrato EL ORIGEN DEL DELITO la "solicitud de trato igualitario" del Gral. Peña Antonio se freno todo, se es implacable con la guardia y la policía,no con los políticos corruptos, pues hay que meter a los HONORABLES que cogieron los cuartos del soborno....Y son los mismos que están y apoyaron todo, Serian Kamikazes, .Sin animo de justificar una violación a la ley
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
Una aeronave debe venir con un paquete técnico de soporte para mantenimiento por un tiempo determinado, tiene dos motores lo que le da mas seguridad para vuelos sobre el mar, y es un avión de patrulla y observación, sin armas, es diferente a los Super Tucanos, que son aviones tácticos de ataque a tierra e interceptor de aeronaves como las usadas por los narcotraficante.
En cuanto a su inquietud valida sobre la acción judicial caso Super Tucanos, SUEÑA PILARIN...Para haber un corruptor debe haber un corrupto, en otras palabras, si hubo como alegan pago de sobornos, hubo también quien acepto el soborno para aprobar el contrato EL ORIGEN DEL DELITO la "solicitud de trato igualitario" del Gral. Peña Antonio se freno todo, se es implacable con la guardia y la policía,no con los políticos corruptos, pues hay que meter a los HONORABLES que cogieron los cuartos del soborno....Y son los mismos que están y apoyaron todo, Serian Kamikazes, .Sin animo de justificar una violación a la ley
From: United States
Written by: MotoCaribe, 2 Dec 2016 1:03 PM
From: Dominican Republic
@ PERCEPCION:
The MMA and MRI versions, military/LE variants of that aircraft, are significantly more spendy with additional avionics, linked forward/down radar, electro-optical/infrared camera, etc.
The T model is the no-frills street version.
''MIGHT''
"POLITICAL WILL" IS A "N U K E".!!!!
and is "FREE".!!!!
From: United States
T83 NAME is ''TESTES''.
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
EA7'L''E. * * *
I feel the same, foresthill. Why ? The country has the Super Tucanos. This purchase is another scheme to skim money into the pockets of the corrupt officials and cronies.
Not a bad aircraft for the job at all.
Tucanos intercept, and this light twin tracks.
Designer Luigi Pascale
Unit cost US$443,900
by W ''I'' K ''I''.
"BLUE & GOLD"
The Doors - When the Music's Over (LIVE-BOWL-1968) HD
YEA'H C'MON
When the music's over
When the music's over, yeah
When the music's over, turn out the lights
Turn out the lights, turn out the lights, yeah
When the music's over
When the music's over
When the music's over, turn out the lights
Turn out the lights, turn out the lights
>-----(S)HA`RE T83 RO'A.D----->
https://youtu.be/A7KRVAWx3nU
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
T83 EA7'L''E. * * *
The MMI version, certainly the variant o that aircraft, is significantly more spendy with additional avionics, linked forward/down radar, electro-optical/infrared camera, etc.
The T model is the no-frills street version.
The MMA and MRI versions, military/LE variants of that aircraft, are significantly more spendy with additional avionics, linked forward/down radar, electro-optical/infrared camera, etc.
The T model is the no-frills street version.
The Tecnam P2006T may be used for maritime patrol. In a sense, as a long range sensor. The curious thing, is that the article does not say which version was purchased.
source: elaviador.do/2015/09/27/fuerza-aerea-de-la-republica-dominicana-adquiere-avion-tecnam/
date: 27 Sep 2015
It seems like the version that was purchased was the "Special mission" variant.
tecnam.com/aircraft/p2006t-smp/
Plus monitor the freighter ? Any way its a start . Hope the additional equipment installed will,deter the drop offs . And capture the entire process . There may be a demand for better faster patrol boats in combination with this plane . I do however see where this plane may have a million dollar price tag . If it being purchased with special equipment already installed and even then more equipment to be installed . By drug enforcement . Can any body answer the the flight time in relation to this ? It is going need to be extensive to catch this bunch . They are good at it .
Your being so informed in this air craft . Just curios . It may be fun to do it .
The arrival time as I used to hear them come in was about 3 am . Again no names and i don't know any thing any way . How did they do this in rough seas ? The weather can't be judged by the freighter . Was this feat impossible ? And just rumor ? Or actual ? How ever I do know that the sound of a boat idling at the entrance to a cave at 3 am is factual .
One plane, by itself, will not prevent all the smuggling. I see it as one piece of an increasing network of assets to detect drug smuggling. Surface radar can only go so far, due to the earth curvature. This aircraft is able to flight at night (GPS equipped) and have a max range of 750NM. Meaning it has range to monitor anything coming from Venezuela and/or Colombia. Again, this is just a remote sensor that can cover a greater distance and more area than a patrol boat. Also, take into consideration, that it may be supported by the US Coast Guard performing the same mission from Puerto Rico.
Moreover, this aircraft is not designed to stop the drop-off. It is not its mission. They simply monitor any suspicious activity without being detected and call-in another asset to intercept the boat and/or the drug shipment offloaded location.
The arrival time as I used to hear them come in was about 3 am .
--------------------------------------
Maybe or maybe not. I think, when it comes to smuggling, there is no one specific time nor way. For all we know, their preferred time may be right in the middle of the day...who knows!
And how can it follow a fast boat until patrol boats can intercept a fast boat . I'm beginning to think after what I used to hear at 3am was true . I'm wondering if cooperation with the US military for drones would be money better spent . The coast guard from Puerto Rico is a long way away . I would say better faster patrol boats along with a plane like this may be the answer to catch a freighter out of Venezuela . If this story is true . I would say faster intercept boats in the Samana bay would be a better addition to this plane .
"If this plane can cover that spot at night . Can it be heard ?"
------------------------------------
My understanding is that they flight very high above, in order for the radar to cover more ground. So I don't think, if done properly, that anyone would notice that they are flying above. The trick to this cat and mouse game is early detection. In your scenario, if they make it undetected, from Colombia or Venezuela, to Samana...then the game is over. They pretty much won.
Again, the main idea is early detection. Once you have a picture of all vessels heading towards DR, or Haiti, then you can start cross referencing them with the ones you are expecting...anything else is tag as suspicious.
Hummm....Samana bay...well...maybe...I just think that the cartels may prefer the path of least resistance. Basically...Haiti and our porous border.
Down the merry path where nobody is there . The cartels have enough cash to buy their way into avoidance by some of the political and police authority's in the DR . All done region by region .
One wild goose chase after another . Solid bases of authority would be money better spent .
With the DEA running them . Not Dominican drug enforcement . They should be on a reactionary force for enforcement Never really knowing where they are going to his next. Its the only way to beat out corruption that results from the big cash flow that can buy security for the cartels .
This showed something more than just the stories . And in the campo at Samana stories abound .
It was the sudden lack of activity by the kids that told the story . Not just the stories alone , a peaceful quiet day with no kids running around meant stay at home . Until the kids return . No a good day to go for walk or fish from shore with the kids . They do know .
En cuanto a su inquietud valida sobre la acción judicial caso Super Tucanos, SUEÑA PILARIN...Para haber un corruptor debe haber un corrupto, en otras palabras, si hubo como alegan pago de sobornos, hubo también quien acepto el soborno para aprobar el contrato EL ORIGEN DEL DELITO la "solicitud de trato igualitario" del Gral. Peña Antonio se freno todo, se es implacable con la guardia y la policía,no con los políticos corruptos, pues hay que meter a los HONORABLES que cogieron los cuartos del soborno....Y son los mismos que están y apoyaron todo, Serian Kamikazes, .Sin animo de justificar una violación a la ley
En cuanto a su inquietud valida sobre la acción judicial caso Super Tucanos, SUEÑA PILARIN...Para haber un corruptor debe haber un corrupto, en otras palabras, si hubo como alegan pago de sobornos, hubo también quien acepto el soborno para aprobar el contrato EL ORIGEN DEL DELITO la "solicitud de trato igualitario" del Gral. Peña Antonio se freno todo, se es implacable con la guardia y la policía,no con los políticos corruptos, pues hay que meter a los HONORABLES que cogieron los cuartos del soborno....Y son los mismos que están y apoyaron todo, Serian Kamikazes, .Sin animo de justificar una violación a la ley
From: Dominican Republic
@ PERCEPCION:
The MMA and MRI versions, military/LE variants of that aircraft, are significantly more spendy with additional avionics, linked forward/down radar, electro-optical/infrared camera, etc.
The T model is the no-frills street version.
''MIGHT''
"POLITICAL WILL" IS A "N U K E".!!!!
and is "FREE".!!!!
A.D 'O' _ _ RE: # 9*6latens0.
EA7'L''E. * * *