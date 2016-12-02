Dominican Gov. buys US$1.0M plane to chase drug traffickers.?

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government bought a modern airplane to give chase to drug traffickers seeking to enter the country by sea.

The Italian-made aircraft, model Tecnam P2006T cost nearly US$1.0 million.

According to local media, the twin-prop, 4 seat plane assigned to the National Drugs Control Agency (DNCD), will count on maintenance by the Dominican Air Force.

The aircraft features two Rotax 912 engines, of 95 horsepower each; variable pitch propellers, as well as a retractable landing gear.