Santo Domingo.- Anti-money Laundering prosecutor Germán Miranda accompanied by Anti-human Trafficking agents raided the popular strip club Doll House Gentleman's Club, located on the city's Malecon  Thursday night, seeking evidence against a human trafficking network.

He said other raids in connection with the network are being carried out Friday, on which the Justice Ministry will provide details of the case later today.

 Among the arrested thus far.figure Dominicans Rafael Elías Alcántara, owner of Doll House, Laura Damisela Batista and Santo Rodríguez and Venezuelan national Jolvert José Ramírez. 

The nightclub was shuttered Friday and its front door has been cordoned off by crime scene tape, while a member of the military guards the premises.

Alleged network exploits Colombians

In a statement the Justice Ministry said it investigates an alleged network that sexually exploits Colombian women.

"We have information that there's a network, that there are people involved in this issue and as I told you we have an ongoing investigation, whose data at this stage we cannot provide so as not to jeopardize the investigation process, but you will have news in the next two weeks and the specific actions we will be taking," said Justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez.

He said Colombian and US officials collaborated in the 18 months-long investigation and follow up of the ring.

Written by: anthonyC, 2 Dec 2016 1:52 PM
From: United States


Exploited? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA


More like they didn't pay off the right guy.


Written by: Ricardolito, 2 Dec 2016 2:18 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Another one of these joke press releases ...This place has been part and parcel of Santo Domingo for decades ..a very highly public high class brothel . Why has the place been existing for so long ..someone has their nose out of joint.
Written by: PERCEPCION, 2 Dec 2016 2:44 PM
From: United States
Written by: bernies, 2 Dec 2016 3:22 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
I don't get it, this place has been operating since 1994 or 95 I think and now the office of the attorney general find out that there women from several countries working there. I personally don't think that the Venezuelan and Colombian women that worked there were doing it against their will. How about when the club only had blondies Russians girls there back when it first opened. This is a joke. Why don't they really go after the places that do have poor and underage girls working there.
