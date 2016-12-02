Santo Domingo.- Anti-money Laundering prosecutor Germán Miranda accompanied by Anti-human Trafficking agents raided the popular strip club Doll House Gentleman's Club, located on the city's Malecon Thursday night, seeking evidence against a human trafficking network.

He said other raids in connection with the network are being carried out Friday, on which the Justice Ministry will provide details of the case later today.

Among the arrested thus far.figure Dominicans Rafael Elías Alcántara, owner of Doll House, Laura Damisela Batista and Santo Rodríguez and Venezuelan national Jolvert José Ramírez.

The nightclub was shuttered Friday and its front door has been cordoned off by crime scene tape, while a member of the military guards the premises.

Alleged network exploits Colombians

In a statement the Justice Ministry said it investigates an alleged network that sexually exploits Colombian women.

"We have information that there's a network, that there are people involved in this issue and as I told you we have an ongoing investigation, whose data at this stage we cannot provide so as not to jeopardize the investigation process, but you will have news in the next two weeks and the specific actions we will be taking," said Justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez.

He said Colombian and US officials collaborated in the 18 months-long investigation and follow up of the ring.