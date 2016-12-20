Santo Domingo. - President Danilo Medina on Monday night vetoed the Penal Code approved by Congress last week, which penalizes the interruption of pregnancy without exception.

To pass the articles related to abortion however requires the vote of two-thirds of the senators as well as a simple minority in the Chamber of Deputies, according to constitutional attorney Cristóbal Rodríguez.

"It is consonant with the prevailing values ??in Dominican society, the establishment of exceptions to the criminalization of abortion when the life of the mother is in danger, when the pregnancy was the result of a rape or incest, or when it is clinically determined that the fetus contains a malformation that renders the life of the conceived unviable," Medina says in a letter to Senate president Reinaldo Pared.

"These are extreme circumstances, unfortunately, but occurring in daily life, to which we, as legitimate representatives of the people, must respond in accordance with the Constitution and with our own values," the president adds.

"The proposed observation isn't intended to impose on the pregnant woman in such extreme circumstances the obligation to choose the termination of pregnancy, but to allow her, in conditions of health and safety for her life, to decide without fear that the penal sanction isn't added to the tragedy that has already had to live," Medina said.

He said the measure seeks to allow capable and specialized medical personnel to accompany the woman in her decision, which allows her to surmount to the experienced tragedy under the best conditions.