Santo Domingo.- Anticorruption prosecutor Laura Guerrero on Monday said the investigation into the alleged US$3.4 million bribe by Brazil plane maker Embraer to Dominican officials to buy eight Super Tucano aircraft "advances well."

She said during the investigation, people with some involvement have stated an interest to collaborate through plea bargaining as the Penal Code stipulates.

The official noted however that Air Force Col. Carlos Piccini "has not approached us with the intention of reaching an agreement and formally, we've never attempted to materialize an agreement with him either."

"What should be clear is that we are not pushing Mr. Piccini for an agreement, nor have we spoken with the accused on that issue," said the official.

Guerrero stressed the case's complexity as "an important achievement" of the Prosecutor's Office, because it allows her to investigate and produce massive evidence."

Indictments

Indicted thus far in addition to Piccini have been former Armed Forces minister, retired general Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio, Daniel Aquino Hernández and Daniel Aquino Méndez.