Santo Domingo.- Anticorruption prosecutor Laura Guerrero on Monday said the investigation into the alleged US$3.4 million bribe by Brazil plane maker Embraer to Dominican officials to buy eight Super Tucano aircraft "advances well."

She said during the investigation, people with some involvement have stated an interest to collaborate through plea bargaining as the Penal Code stipulates.

The official noted however that Air Force Col. Carlos Piccini "has not approached us with the intention of reaching an agreement and formally, we've never attempted to materialize an agreement with him either."

"What should be clear is that we are not pushing Mr. Piccini for an agreement, nor have we spoken with the accused on that issue," said the official.

Guerrero stressed the case's complexity as "an important achievement" of the Prosecutor's Office, because it allows her to investigate and produce massive evidence."

Indictments

Indicted thus far in addition to Piccini have been former Armed Forces minister, retired general Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio, Daniel Aquino Hernández and Daniel Aquino Méndez.

Written by: zooma, 20 Dec 2016 9:21 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic


"Air Force Col. Carlos Piccini "has not approached us with the intention of reaching an agreement". We can assume he maintains a code of silence because there are other collaborators of higher station who would have no qualms of removing him, if he sings.

Written by: MrNino, 20 Dec 2016 11:07 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Guerrero stressed the case's complexity as "an important achievement" of the Prosecutor's Office, because it allows her to investigate and produce massive evidence.."

zooma you seem good at deciphering and reading between the lines what is Guerrero saying with this?
So other cases cant be investigated to produce evidence like in this case?
Written by: PERCEPCION, 20 Dec 2016 11:39 AM
From: United States
Written by: ciber, 20 Dec 2016 2:05 PM
From: United States
When Maribel gets done with all the moneys borrowed to revitalize the Zona Colonial the Tucanos will look like kids toys. Funny part is no one cares or even wonders ware all the Millions went !!!!
