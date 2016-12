Santo Domingo.- Defense minister Rubén Paulino on Tuesday announced that 3,300 soldiers are patrolling the streets across the country along with 18,000 police officers, to prevent crimes during the holiday period.

At the start of Dec. the authorities had announced that 1,800 soldiers would join the police patrols to heighten citizen security.

Paulino spoke before president Danilo Medina's departure to Nicaragua to meet with Central America leaders to discuss integration.