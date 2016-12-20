Santo Domingo.- First response agencies on Tuesday announced the Christmas operation with 37,721 people, including search and rescue, doctors, military and police officers, to reduce the number of deaths from traffic accidents.

Emergency Operations Center (COE) director Juan Manuel Méndez, Civil Defense director Rafael de Luna, among other officials provided details of the "Operation Christmas Values ??your Safety" in a press conference.

Mendez said the operation also includes 1,631 aid stations located at critical points, 132 ambulances, three helicopters, 90 first response units, 30 tow trucks, 30 mobile shops, nine regional command posts and 30 buses.

He said the first of the two-stage operation will start 2pm Friday, Dec. 23 to 6pm Sunday Dec. 25, while the second is from Friday Dec. 30 at 2pm, ending Sunday, Jan. 1 at 6pm.