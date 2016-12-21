Santo Domingo.- US Ambassador James Brewster and his husband Bob Satawake on Tuesday posted a video in the social networks with a Christmas message-farewell to the Dominican Republic, ending a 3-year tenure fraught with turbulence.

In their message, Brewster and Satawake accompanied by their dog say goodbye after three years in the country and wish good tidings to people of all faiths.

"It's been an amazing three years and we've had such a great time. We've had great achievements at the US embassy here and all teh wonderful employees that we get to share with every day," Brewster said in the video subtitled in Spanish.

Brewster's gay activism collided with the country's powerful catholic and evangelical churches, some lawmakers, conservative political organizations and even president Danilo Medina.