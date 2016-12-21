Santo Domingo.- Several local and foreign organizations which protect health and human rights, especially women, on Wednesday lauded president Danilo Medina's "courage" to veto the proposed Penal Code which criminalizes all forms of abortion, including those stemming from rape, incest, a malformed fetus or if it puts the mother's life is at risk.

Profamilia; the Dominican Obstetrics and Gynecology Society; the Private Hospitals and Clinics Association (ANDECLIP), Oxfam Dominican Republic, among others, had sent a letter to Medina expressing concern regarding the Penal Code approved by Congress.

The organizations had demanded decriminalization when the pregnancy resulted from those reasons.

"It marks a historical precedent never seen before in the region, that a president returns the Penal Code requesting the inclusion of legal abortion with the three grounds mentioned," says Iván Prudencio Pol, program officer Swedish Sexual Education Association (RFSU).

"Our confidence has been strengthened that president Danilo Medina would be consistent in his position of respect for the dignity and integrity of women's lives, especially when it comes to exceptional circumstances, such as the issue of abortion for the identified causes ," the organizations said.